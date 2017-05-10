Former President Visits President, Ex Vice President Visits Vice President – Namadi Sambo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the immediate past vice president, Mohammed Namadi Sambo, today met at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The closed-door meeting, held at the vice president’s wing of the Presidential Villa, lasted 50 minutes.

It was Sambo’s first visit to his successor since he left office in 2015.

Sambo later told State House reporters that he was at the Villa on a familiarisation visit to Osinnajo. ‘It is a usual familiarization visit. As you know, former presidents visit Mr. President and former Vice Presidents visit the Vice President. “I am happy to see all of you, our good friends. I want to thank you very much for this reception,” the former vice president said.

The post Former President Visits President, Ex Vice President Visits Vice President – Namadi Sambo appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

