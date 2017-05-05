Pages Navigation Menu

De Klerk urges South Africans to stand up and defend Constitution – Eyewitness News

Posted on May 5, 2017


De Klerk urges South Africans to stand up and defend Constitution
Former President FW de Klerk says South Africans must stand up and defend the Constitution through a series of national dialogues. Former President FW de Klerk attends the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
