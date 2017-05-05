De Klerk urges South Africans to stand up and defend Constitution – Eyewitness News
De Klerk urges South Africans to stand up and defend Constitution
Former President FW de Klerk says South Africans must stand up and defend the Constitution through a series of national dialogues. Former President FW de Klerk attends the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
'Crisis facing SA worries former presidents
The old guard is back: Mbeki, Motlanthe and De Klerk unite to address 'threat to democracy'
