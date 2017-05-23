Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye on trial for alleged bribery

Park Geun-hye, the former president of South Korea appeared in court early on Tuesday and denied that she engaged in bribery and leaking government secrets at the start of a criminal trial that could send South Korea’s first female leader to prison for life if convicted. Police escorted her in handcuffs with her eyes downcast, …

The post Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye on trial for alleged bribery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

