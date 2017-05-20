Pages Navigation Menu

Former staff calls out Richard Nyong, MD of Lekki Gardens, for impregnating and abandoning their son

Richard Nyong, the MD of Lekki Gardens, who was arrested by the Lagos State Government, after five-storey building under construction on Kushenla Road, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki collapsed, has been called out by his former staff, Ebiere, who claimed that he impregnated her and abandoned their son.

Here’s what the lady wrote;

“I won’t stops until am heard. he is ur son an am challenging u to a DNA U need to take reponsibility @ vangard lagos”

Image may contain: 2 people, people standing and text
