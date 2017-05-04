Former U.S. president Obama endorses Macron in French campaign
Former U.S. President Barack Obama endorsed centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron for France’s presidential election to be held on Sunday. Obama in a video message, praised Macron for appealing “to people’s hopes and not their fears”. “The French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about,” […]
