Former U.S. president Obama endorses Macron in French campaign

Mr. Macron is widely seen as the favorite to beat the Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s runoff vote.

The post Former U.S. president Obama endorses Macron in French campaign appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

