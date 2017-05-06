Foundation for late Adeparusi for unveiling May 8 – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Foundation for late Adeparusi for unveiling May 8
Gistmaster (blog)
After months of preparation and planning, the Yinka Adeparusi Foundation (YAF) will be unveiled by 11:00am to 12:00pm on Monday 8, 2017 in Lagos. Founded to commemorate the life, times and legacies of multiple-award winning photojournalist, Yinka …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!