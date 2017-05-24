Foundation Holds Confab On Nation Building May 29

By Anyaora thelma chioma, Abuja

Ernest and Ibrahim Foundation is set to host youths on a national discourse on youth in nation building and patriotism at the maiden edition of #FixingNigeria National Youth Conference as her contribution to celebrating the Nigerian Democracy Day.

The conference coming up on the 29th of May 2017 in Abuja, will be declared opened by the special guest of honour, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of State, Budget and National Planning.

While the distinguished parliamentary guests are Senator Obinna Ogba – Senate Committee Chairman on Youth and Sports and the youth leader, Rt Hon.(Barr.) Onofiok Luke, the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State Assembly.

Also lined up as speakers are seasoned professionals and experts including Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), President of the Nigerian Bar Association; Richard Young, Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation; Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of Premium Times; and Frank Nweke II, former minister for Information.

Other speakers are Elenwor Ihua, Assistant National Coordinator, National Youth Summit; Shamsudeen Yusuf, Jagaban Matasan Arewa; and Walter Okoye, Executive Director, Access Enterprise and International Services.

