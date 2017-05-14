Four ‘Chibok’ Babies now in FG’s Custody

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The federal government has concluded arrangements to, this week, reunite the recently released 82 Chibok girls with their parents, Vanguard has learned.

The government in a statement posted at the weekend on the website of the Presidency Office of Digital Engagement PODE, said, “the parents and families of all the girls have been contacted, and arrangements are already being made to reunite them with the girls. We expect that this reunion will happen in the week commencing 15th May, 2017”.

Government said the girls would be given appropriate and comprehensive medical and psychological care and support.

“The Federal Government will underwrite all of the care they will receive, as well as their educational ambitions. The ultimate goal is to reunite them with their families, reintegrate them into the society, and support them to achieve their personal, educational, and professional goals and ambitions”, the statement added.

It said the “previously released girls (21 freed in October 2016, and the additional 3 that gained their freedom in May 2016, November 2016 and January 2017 respectively) are in a secure location in Abuja, undergoing a 9-month Reintegration and Rehabilitation Programme comprising Psychological Counselling and Care, Remedial Education, Vocational Training (skills like Catering and Tailoring) as well as Sports and Recreation (Football and Handball)”.

About 106 of the abducted Chibok school girls have so far found freedom. 21 were freed by Boko Haram in October 2016, and 82 in May 2017. Three girls escaped individually, in May 2016, November 2016 and January 2017 respectively.

“In addition to the girls there are four babies, also in the care of the Government. All four babies belong to mothers within the batch of 24”.

It described as absolutely false, claims that the parents of the girls have been denied access to them or that the girls are being held against their wishes.

Besides, government added that those who complain about not having access to the girls are community people or activists who have no filial or direct relationships with the girls.

“The girls and their parents have made it clear to the Federal Government that they wish to remain under the care of the Federal Government in Abuja at this time. The girls are all in high spirits, and are enthusiastic about taking advantage of this opportunity for education and self-development. At no point have they or will they be compelled to remain in the care of the government against their will. At the end of the reintegration programme, the girls will take up Federal Government scholarships for the completion of their secondary education. The newly-released 82 girls will enjoy the same opportunities accorded the 24 previously rescued girls.

“The girls’ families are regularly in Abuja to see them. Chibok girls are high-profile targets, and the Government is taking the utmost care to ensure their security and safety.

“The girls have also been scheduled for quarterly visits back home to Chibok, subject to security clearance by the authorities. They visited for Christmas, and were due to return at Easter, but the security conditions back home did not permit the April trip. Instead their families travelled to Abuja to see them.

“Also note that the persons complaining about being denied access to the 21 girls are not their biological parents or guardians. We are very careful who we grant access to, to see the girls. We will only grant access to their biological parents and/or direct guardians, and not community members, both for security and for psychological reasons. We do not want people to keep asking them questions that will make them relive the horrible experiences they had while in captivity”, government said.

The Chibok community in Abuja had at the weekend expressed concern about the welfare of the girls who were released last year.

Its chairman, Hosea Tsambido who stated these, also demanded a further probe of the 2014 Chibok girls abduction.

“The 21 girls, plus the three that were earlier recovered, making 24, are only there clapping and being trained how to bake cake. They are doing nothing, but I am happy that even the girls have started to protest now because when some august visitors are coming there, the handlers will school the girls on how to talk but when such guests come, the girls would protest saying they are tired and want to leave there”, he had said.

