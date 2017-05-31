Pages Navigation Menu

Four Kenyan police, civilian killed by IED: police – News24

Posted on May 31, 2017


Four Kenyan police, civilian killed by IED: police
Nairobi – Four police officers were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in southeastern Kenya, a week after 14 others died in similar attacks claimed by Shabaab Islamists, a police source said Wednesday. "We have lost four officers in this
