Four killed, scores wounded in fresh Taraba attack

NO FEWER than four people have so far lost their lives following fresh outbreak of crisis in Suntai ward of Bali local government area of Taraba state. An eyewitness, Sunday Waave, who lost his elder brother, Atim Waave told Nigerian Pilot that trouble started last Thursday when two unidentified gunmen shot and killed a youth […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

