Four Nigerian Teams selected as Finalists for Facebook’s Bots for Messenger Developer Challenge

Facebook has selected 60 finalists from over 1000 entries it received from across the Middle East and Africa for the Bots for Messenger Developer Challenge. The challenge is a contest to recognise and reward developers who create the most innovative new bots on Messenger. Developers, in teams of up to three people, were invited to create bots […]

The post Four Nigerian Teams selected as Finalists for Facebook’s Bots for Messenger Developer Challenge appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

