Four Policemen Who Handcuffed a Bus Driver to a Police Van Have Been Arrested

Four policemen attached to the Esigie Police Division have been arrested and detained at the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5.

According to The Nation reports, The four policemen were on Thursday made to face orderly room trial.

They were arrested after pictures and video of their brutality against a commercial bus driver went viral.

Their victim, Odozi Kester, was handcuffed to a police Hilux van and was dragged on the ground until he fainted.

The AIG, zone 5, Abubakar Adamu, described the conduct of the policemen as unprofessional which he said, does not depicts the ethics and core values of the Nigeria Police Force.

AIG Adamu said the action violated the principle of democratic policing.

He told newsmen that the Zonal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (ZCIID) has commenced full scale investigation into the matter.

AIG Adamu promised that anybody found wanting would be sanctioned after investigation has been concluded.