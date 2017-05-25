Four Students Of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe Kidnapped

Reports filtering online has it that kidnappers have raided Lagos State Model College in Igbonla, Epe and abducted four male students.

This comes a week after they wrote to the school to inform of their visit.

Igbo Nla came under attack yesterday but was foiled by the police

More to follow…

