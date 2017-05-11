Four tons of rubbish cleared from Mount Everest – Eagle Radio
Four tons of rubbish cleared from Mount Everest
More than four tons of rubbish has been cleared from Mount Everest as part of a massive clean-up operation. Volunteers have spent the past five days collecting abandoned oxygen tanks, climbing ropes, stoves, plastic bottles and tents from the Chinese …
