Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Four tons of rubbish cleared from Mount Everest – Eagle Radio

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eagle Radio

Four tons of rubbish cleared from Mount Everest
Eagle Radio
More than four tons of rubbish has been cleared from Mount Everest as part of a massive clean-up operation. Volunteers have spent the past five days collecting abandoned oxygen tanks, climbing ropes, stoves, plastic bottles and tents from the Chinese
4 tons of garbage collected in China's Everest cleanup570 News
South African man faces R300k fine for climbing EverestCitizen
China Launches First Clean-Up Campaign Across Mount Everest RegionNDTV
Times of India
all 26 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.