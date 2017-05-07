Foursquare says Sunday School not for children only

By Temitope Adegbola

…Restructures Christian Education

The Christian Education of Foursquare Gospel Church has been restructured, according to the body’s National Director, Rev. Mrs. Kafilat Olabisi Ayanbanjo. Speaking during the 2017 Annual Christian Education Workers Training at Foursquare Gospel Church, Ipakodo District, Ikorodu, Lagos, Ayanbanjo pointed out that the Christian Education heritage is gradually eroding and needs to be brought back.

“We want to repackage the Sunday School ministry to make it more relevant and contemporary due to the increase in knowledge as well as to meet the need of men,women, young and old”, the National. Director said

According to her, Sunday School was left for only children to attend whereas, that is not the initial aim of the ministry. The content, she stated, is still there, but the method is what is being changed.

The cleric, who noted that the restructuring would take effect from the first Sunday of July, 2017, said it would be done in all Foursquare churches nationwide because July is the beginning of a new reporting year.

Ayanbanjo explained that the purpose of restructuring the Sunday School was to maintain sound doctrine as well as ensure discipleship. She encouraged participants to be ‘the teacher’ and not just ‘a teacher ‘ to their students. She said the restructuring would be in two phases: The Regular Sunday School classes and the discipleship classes.

The National Director stated that the program will equip members spiritually and enable them to face and overcome the challenges of life, restore Foursquare to WORD BASED CHURCH, give practical opportunity for members to develop attitude of soul winning, mentoring and spiritual development and awaken members to study to show themselves approved unto God.

Rev. Martins Olaomoju, the Ipakodo District Overseer, said the aim of the training was to make Christian Workers better ambassadors of Christ and bring the Kingdom of God into the space where they operate.

Martins said: “This year’s theme – GREATER GRACE FOR AN INCREASED IMPACTATION , aims on getting people to realise that making Kingdom impact means Christ in you and you must be convinced that you really have this Christ who is the truth so that as you live that life in all ramifications, you can impact people. We are the salt- seasoning of the earth and light bearers of the world, therefore, we should make people thirsty for real life found only in Christ Jesus. Christians must be spiritually sensitive and be progressively responsive to our ever changing world because seekers are constantly changing, we must be sensitive to them like Jesus was and be willing to meet them and speak with them in ways they understand”.

The Director of the Christian Education, Ipakodo District, Brother Akinjogbin Ayodele, urged the workers to be conscious of the fact that it is an end time battle and they should look unto God and fight the battle in a righteous way. He said they should not yoke with unbelievers because though they live in the world, they are not of the world.

The post Foursquare says Sunday School not for children only appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

