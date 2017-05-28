Perotti rescues Roma on Totti’s farewell party – Vanguard
Vanguard
Perotti rescues Roma on Totti's farewell party
Vanguard
Diego Perotti struck at the death as Roma handed club icon Francesco Totti a farewell to remember with a thrilling 3-2 win at home to Genoa in a packed Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. AS Roma's captain Francesco Totti greets fans during a ceremony following …
