Franziska found with head covered with rotten wood, court hears – News24

Franziska found with head covered with rotten wood, court hears
Cape Town – The body of 16-year-old Franziska Blöchliger was found in a fynbos veld 10m from Tokai forest with her head covered with rotten wood, the Western Cape High Court heard on Monday morning. Jarred van Wyk, a member of the neighbourhood's …
Fransizka Blochliger's body was 'still warm' when it was discovered
Franziska's body was still warm when they found her
