Fraud: Kano Assembly halts probe of Emir Sanusi

Emir of Kano Muhammed SanusiThe Kano State House of Assembly on Monday stopped the investigation on the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over allegations of misappropriation of funds belonging to Kano Emirate Council. The assembly’s decision to end the investigation followed a letter from the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, which the Speaker, Malam Kabiru Rurum, read at plenary. Ganduje said that the halting of the investigation was necessitated by the need to respect the intervention of some notable Nigerians on the issue.

