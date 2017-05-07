Freed Chibok Girls Now in Abuja

The 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed on Saturday by their abductors have been flown to Abuja, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said.

“82 Chibok girls now in Abuja. Received on behalf of the President at the airport by Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari,” Adesina tweeted on Sunday.

82 Chibok girls now in Abuja. Received on behalf of the President at the airport by Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari. Congrats Nigeria. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) May 7, 2017

The girls, who regained their freedom on Saturday from Boko Haram captivity, would be meeting President Buhari at about 4.00p.m today.

The 82 girls were released to international negotiators who have been working in collaboration with the Federal government for their safe return since they were kidnapped in April 2014.

Malam Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesman on Saturday in a statement issued in Abuja also confirmed that the girls were release by their captors in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the Federal Government.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Freed Chibok Girls Now in Abuja appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

