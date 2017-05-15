Freed girls to meet parents Friday, suspected girl bomber recounts ordeal – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Freed girls to meet parents Friday, suspected girl bomber recounts ordeal
The Punch
Some of the 82 freed Chibok girls when President Muhammadu Buhari received them at the Presidential Villa, Abuja … on Sunday. Photo: State House. Eniola Akinkuotu,. Olaleye Aluko with agency. A 14-year-old female suspected suicide bomber has said …
Israeli ambassador donates party fund to soccer league for Nigerian children
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!