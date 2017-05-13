French carmaker Renault shuts down sites after being hit by cyber attack – The Local France
|
The Local France
|
French carmaker Renault shuts down sites after being hit by cyber attack
The Local France
French carmaker Renault is the latest major organisation to be hit by the massive wave of cyber attacks sweeping the globe, the company's management said on Saturday. "We have been affected," a spokeswoman told AFP, saying they were assessing the …
Renault shuts down sites after being hit by cyberattack
Organisations hit by global cyber attack
The Latest: Cyberattack reportedly hits Renault production
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!