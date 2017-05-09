Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

French circus lion locks it’s jaws around keeper’s throat – Daily Mail

Posted on May 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

French circus lion locks it's jaws around keeper's throat
Daily Mail
A circus has rejected calls for a lion who locked its jaws around a keeper's throat and dragged him to be killed. Keeper Steeve Loberot suffered serious injuries in the attack, and was only saved when his wife sprayed a fire extinguisher into the ring
Lion mauls tamer and drags body across circus ring in FranceDaily Star

all 28 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.