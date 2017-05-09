French circus lion locks it’s jaws around keeper’s throat – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
French circus lion locks it's jaws around keeper's throat
A circus has rejected calls for a lion who locked its jaws around a keeper's throat and dragged him to be killed. Keeper Steeve Loberot suffered serious injuries in the attack, and was only saved when his wife sprayed a fire extinguisher into the ring …
Lion mauls tamer and drags body across circus ring in France
