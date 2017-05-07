French election: Macron elected new president
Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has decisively won the French presidential election, projected results say. Mr Macron defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen by about 65.5% to 34.5% to become, at 39, the country’s youngest president, the results show. Macron will also become the first president from outside the two traditional main parties since the modern…
