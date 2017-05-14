French Ligue 1 table
French Ligue 1 table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, penalty pts, points):
Monaco 36 28 5 3 102 29 89
Paris SG 37 27 5 5 82 26 86
————————————-
Nice 37 22 11 4 60 33 77
————————————-
Lyon 37 21 3 13 74 45 66
Marseille 37 16 11 10 56 41 59
————————————-
Bordeaux 37 15 13 9 52 42 58
Nantes 37 14 9 14 40 51 51
Saint-Etienne 36 12 14 10 40 37 50
Rennes 37 12 14 11 34 39 50
Guingamp 37 13 8 16 45 53 47
Toulouse 37 10 13 14 37 41 43
Lille 37 12 7 18 37 47 43
Angers 37 12 7 18 38 49 43
Metz 37 11 10 16 39 71 43
Montpellier 37 10 9 18 48 64 39
Dijon 37 8 12 17 46 58 36
Caen 37 10 6 21 35 64 36
————————————-
Lorient 37 10 5 22 43 69 35
————————————-
Bastia 37 8 10 19 29 53 34
Nancy 37 8 8 21 26 51 32
Note:
1st & 2nd: Automatic Champions League qualification
3rd: Champions League third qualifying round
4th & 5th: Europa League
18th: Relegation play-off
19 & 20th: Relegated
