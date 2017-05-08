French Police arrests 141 persons over post election violence

One Hundred and forty-one persons have been arrested by the French Police The Police on Monday in Paris after trouble flared overnight following Emmanuel Macron’s victory in France’s presidential election. The authorities said those detained in Menilmontant, a north-eastern district of Paris, were accused of offences ranging from throwing missiles at the police to damaging …

The post French Police arrests 141 persons over post election violence appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

