France adds nearly 50000 net new jobs in first quarter – Reuters
|
Bloomberg
|
France adds nearly 50000 net new jobs in first quarter
Reuters
PARIS France's economy added nearly 50,000 new jobs in the first three months of the year, marking seven straight quarters of net new job creation, data from the INSEE statistics agencies showed on Friday. Non-farm private-sector payrolls rose by 49 …
