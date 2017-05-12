Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

France adds nearly 50000 net new jobs in first quarter – Reuters

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

France adds nearly 50000 net new jobs in first quarter
Reuters
PARIS France's economy added nearly 50,000 new jobs in the first three months of the year, marking seven straight quarters of net new job creation, data from the INSEE statistics agencies showed on Friday. Non-farm private-sector payrolls rose by 49
French private sector employment hits highest since financial crisisFinancial Times
Macron Inherits France's First Economic Tailwind in a DecadeBloomberg
France Nonfarm Payroll Growth Slows In Q1ForexTV.com

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.