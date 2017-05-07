Pages Navigation Menu

French voters take to the polls today to vote for a new president

Posted on May 7, 2017

French voters went to the polls for the second round of the country’s presidential election on Sunday, faced with a stark choice between pro-EU liberal Emmanuel Macron and eurosceptic far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and were due to close at 8 p.m. in major cities and 7 …

