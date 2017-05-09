Frequency And No Tomorrow Canceled By The CW After Just One Season

The CW has canceled freshman dramas Frequency and No Tomorrow.

Frequency was a time-travel series based on the 2000 Dennis Quaid movie, with Peyton List and Riley Smith as a daughter and father separated by 20 years but brought together by a magical radio as they tried to stop a serial killer.

No Tomorrow was a quirky rom-com about a straight-laced young woman (Tori Anderson) who falls for a guy (Joshua Sasse) who lives in the moment because he thinks the end of the world is imminent.

Neither show attracted much of an audience; Frequency averaged a 0.4 rating and 1.5 million viewers, while ‘NoTomorrow had an average 0.3 rating and 1 million viewers.

