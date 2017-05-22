Fresh crisis rocks Delta APC

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Fresh crisis has erupted in the Delta State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, following renewed leadership and personality rivalries ahead of today’s stakeholders’ meeting summoned by the Minister of Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu.

Kachukwu’s bid to provide acceptable leadership for the party in the state was at the weekend running into troubled waters after a faction of the party categorised a new set of leadership with former members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, taking the ascendancy.

Kachukwu had last week invited some leading party members in the state, including some who recently defected to the party from the PDP, to a meeting where a leadership council to direct the affairs of the party was expected to be instituted.

That effort was mainly on account of legal controversies that had dogged the state executive council of the party headed by Prophet Erue Jones. The Jones leadership was in April 2015, declared illegal by a Delta State High Court in Asaba upon a suit instituted by Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh.

However, to the chagrin of many party stakeholders, the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led national leadership has continued to liaise with it. The Jones leadership is also supported by the immediate past governorship candidate of the party, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.

The spark for the crisis was last weekend’s publication of another set of leadership pitching Kachikwu and Emerhor as co-chairmen of a state leadership council with the factional state chairman, Jones taking second fiddle.

Even more bizarre was the fact that a number of prominent party members who came from the legacy parties that formed the party in the state were omitted while many who joined the party just before and after the 2015 elections were co-opted into the new arrangements.

The new state leadership council is expected to be inaugurated this Friday by the national vice-chairman, South-South, Hillard Eta

The post Fresh crisis rocks Delta APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

