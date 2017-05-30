Nigeria: Fresh Vista for ICT Literacy Through DBI Campuses – AllAfrica.com
|
Guardian
|
Nigeria: Fresh Vista for ICT Literacy Through DBI Campuses
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — It has been proven and commonly accepted that information and communication technology (ICT) is the engine room of the 21st century and beyond as it charts the economic, religious, cultural, legal and social life of nations, particularly those …
NCC secures N221 million waiver for MTN in Kano
MTN Nigeria gets N221 Million Waiver
Kano grants N221m waiver to MTN
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!