FreshByDotun releases Spring/Summer 2017 Collection called ‘Tribemen’

Posted on May 30, 2017

Nigerian menswear brand FreshByDotun (FBD) has released its collection titled ‘Tribemen’. The collection offers a broad range of comfortable, contemporary outfits suitable for every classy man. According to the Creative Director of FBD Adedotun Adeyeye, Tribesman is a reflection of the traditional man in the contemporary world. The use of bold colours and creative patterns bring […]

