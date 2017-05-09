Pages Navigation Menu

Friday Ekpo: Odey, Olatunbosun, Alhassan Must Seize Super Eagles Chance – Complete Sports Nigeria

May 9, 2017


Friday Ekpo: Odey, Olatunbosun, Alhassan Must Seize Super Eagles Chance
Former Nigeria international Friday Ekpo has urged MFM FC's Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun as well as Akwa United's Alhassan Ibrahim not to get carried away following their invitation to the Super Eagles camp, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
