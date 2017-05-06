Friedman LLP Audit Will Prove If Bitfinex Is Solvent Or Not
It is due time Bitfinex starts to take action regarding their ongoing issues. A lot of people claim the exchange is insolvent. However, the company states that is not the case. To prove their point, they are now hiring a third party to conduct a financial audit. An intriguing turn of events that should hopefully … Continue reading Friedman LLP Audit Will Prove If Bitfinex Is Solvent Or Not
The post Friedman LLP Audit Will Prove If Bitfinex Is Solvent Or Not appeared first on NEWSBTC.
