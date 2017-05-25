From Dlamini ‘gifting’ 2019 to opposition to DA ‘dreaming’ as MPs spar – News24
|
News24
|
From Dlamini 'gifting' 2019 to opposition to DA 'dreaming' as MPs spar
News24
Cape Town – A rowdy and feisty debate on the department of social development's budget saw Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's competence take centre stage. "Minister Dlamini is the gift that keeps on giving," declared a jubilant DA MP …
Social development department will start phasing CPS out by year end
Dlamini apologises for Sassa grants 'confusion'
LIVE STREAM: Social Development minister releases 2017/18 budget
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!