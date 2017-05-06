From make believe to reality: Entertainers who found love on movie set
On Wednesday singer, Banky W, and actress Adesua Etomi practically broke the Nigerian internet space when they announced that they had been engaged for two months. Given the proper calculations, their love waxed strong on the set of the movie, Wedding party, which was released in December 2016. In the movie, the duo played the …
The post From make believe to reality: Entertainers who found love on movie set appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!