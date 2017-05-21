Pages Navigation Menu

From Uber Driver to Husband! Read these Instagram Users’ Cute Story

Instagram users @ebiluvly and @bigsholz have shared how they met in July 2016 when the man (@bigsholz) arrived her pickup location as the Uber driver she requested for. Fast forward to 2017 May 2017, the duo are married. They shared the cute story on their Instagram pages. See below: OUR UBER LOVESTORY On the 19th of July, 2016 after […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

