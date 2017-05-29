Pages Navigation Menu

FRSC boss calls for crash-free Ramadan

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Worried by people’s poor driving habits during festive periods as a result of fatigue, tiredness and sleeping on steering on the part of some drivers, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has called for concerted efforts to make the 2017 Ramadan fast a safe and crash-free month. Oyeyemi […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

