FRSC FC win FCT FA Cup

May 7, 2017

FRSC Football Club of Abuja on Sunday beat city rivals FC Abuja 4-2 on penalty kicks to win the 2017 FCT FA Cup competition.

In the final match played at the Area 3 pitch in Abuja, FRSC FC won after a 2-2 draw at full time and the tie went straight to penalty shootout.

While FRSC FC scored four of their kicks, FC Abuja were only able to score two kicks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two clubs will still go on to represent the FCT in the 2017 Federation Cup competition later in the year.

The post FRSC FC win FCT FA Cup appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.