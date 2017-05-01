Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FRSC nabs vehicle trafficking 17 children

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have intercepted a vehicle conveying minors suspected to be trafficked. A statement from the Head, Media Relations and Strategy of the Corps, Bisi Kazeem, on Sunday, said operatives from the Kaduna State command were carrying out their duties and impounded a vehicle for overloading and broken windscreen […]

FRSC nabs vehicle trafficking 17 children

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.