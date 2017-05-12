Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FRSC seeks collaboration of road users to tackle crashes

FEDERAL Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Bayelsa State Command, has called for support and collaboration from road users in tackling and reducing the rate of road crashes caused by over speeding and recklessness by motorists. The sector commander of the FRSC in the state, Wobin Gora made the call at a press briefing in Yenagoa to […]

