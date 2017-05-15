FRSC Takes Road Safety Campaign To Churches In Jos

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

The Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has taken its sensitisation of motorists on safety measures to Churches and other worship centres in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign kicked off on Sunday at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Gigiring, Jos, with the Sector Commander, Mrs Pat Emeordi, declaring that the initiative was aimed at reducing road traffic crashes.

“Our visit to this Church today (Sunday) is to commemorate the 4th UN Global Safety Week.

“The theme for this year’s UN Safety Week is `Managing Speed’; we are focusing on that and want to urge all motorists to obey speed limits,” she said.

She urged Christians to obey traffic rules just as they obey God’s tenets so as to rid Nigeria of crashes on its highways.

“As Christians, we respect and obey God’s commandments; we should equally obey traffic rules and regulations.

“God created roads for safety and not for us to die on them. He also created the traffic regulations so that we shall obey them toward safety. So, if we refuse to obey traffic regulations, we are disobeying God,” she said.

Noting that road accidents do not recognise wealth or status, she challenged Nigerians to support the campaign by cautioning drivers against speeding “even if they are our parents”.

She warned drivers against wrong overtaking, speeding, overloading and use of phones, saying that anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)

