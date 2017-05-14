Fuji Star Malaika, Narrowly Escaped Death In An Auto Crash

Thank God the music industry wasn’t thrown into mourning yesterday as Alhaji Sulaimon Alao Adekunle aka Malaika survived an accident on Ikorodu Road on Saturday 13th May 2017. While going to perform at an event in Festac, Lagos, he was hit by a truck whose drive lost control at Onipanu, Bus Stop. The white Highlander …

