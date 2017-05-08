Fulani Herdsmen: Benue group urges Ortom to give quick ascent to Anti-grazing bill

By Joseph Undu

The Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has been urged to give a top priority to the security of the state by giving quick ascent to the Anti-Grazing Bill passed last week by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of the group in Lagos, weekend, the President General of Mutual Union of Tiv (MUT), Lagos State chapter, Prince Aondowase Ikyernum Kajo in a speech at the Handing over Ceremony of the association made a passionate appeal to the governor to put a stop to the lingering crisis affecting the state and her people adding that the governor’s efforts in the area of infrastructure development is commendable.

He said: “We want to sincerely appeal to the Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom to make the security of the state a top priority in order to put a stop to the lingering crisis affecting our people. We commend the governor’s efforts in the area of infrastructure and urge that his Excellency accelerate this Anti-Grazing bill by giving it quick ascent.

“He should without delay put machineries in place in order to fully implement this Anti-grazing law for immediate and generational benefits of our people.

“We also commend the Benue State House of Assembly for passing the Bill.”

He challenged the security agencies deployed to ensure peace and security of lives and property in the state to be more professional and patriotic in discharging their duties.

“It is no longer news that both the state and federal government have identified the common security threats in the Benue Valley. In view of this, we advise that they deal with these threats without fear or favour. No one found culpable should be spared the rod. A criminal is a criminal whether he is Tiv or Fulani.

“We want them to act patriotically to disabuse the minds of the locals who are insinuating that the federal government has succeeded in changing the narratives of the Benue crises to shield the Fulani Herdsmen widely accused of committing this pogrom against them.

On the issue of high rate of unemployed graduates in the state, Kajo charged Ortom to take the issue seriously by making farming attractive to the youth with the provisions of soft loans and more infrastructures to ease the cost of farming in the state.

“Similarly, he appealed to Governor Ambode to find a space in his government for Tiv indigenes in the state “since Tiv people are well organized in Lagos state with huge voting strength.

“We ask that he finds a place for us in his government. We also want our chiefs to be recognized by the Lagos state traditional council as this would give us a sense of belonging.”He said.

Prince Kajo also thank President Muhammadu Buhari describing him as a man with listening ear. He said: “Following our last world press conference, President Muhammadu Buhari who proves to have a listening ear headed our clarion call for inclusion in the scheme of things in Nigeria and graciously gave notable appointments to our worthy sons.

“We commend Mr. President for that gesture and again appeal to his magnanimity to give us a cabinet appointment to strengthen our faith in him and further cement our support for his government which we massively voted for in 2015.”

