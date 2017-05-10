Fulani herdsmen, cattle defile govt directive, take over FCT [PHOTOS]

Amid effort by the government to stop the wandering of fulani herdsmen and their cattle around the Federal Capital Territory metropolis, they have continued to move freely without respect to the new law banning their activities from the nation’s ‘seat’ of government. When DAILY POST asked the cattle rearers after they were sighted around major […]

Fulani herdsmen, cattle defile govt directive, take over FCT [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

