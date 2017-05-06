Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fulani Herdsmen Have Taken Over 12 LGs in Benue – Gov – SIGNAL (press release)

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SIGNAL (press release)

Fulani Herdsmen Have Taken Over 12 LGs in Benue – Gov
SIGNAL (press release)
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that 12 out of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state have been taken over by Fulani herdsmen. To this end, the governor was said to have backed the law outlawing open grazing, saying it would promote …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.