Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fulani herdsmen not occupying 12 LGAs in Benue – Ortom’s aide

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Special Assistant to Benue State Governor on Fulani Matters, Garus Gololo, has faulted a statement credited to his boss, Samuel Ortom, that Fulani herdsmen have occupied 12 local governments in the state. Ortom, was quoted as making the statement while hosting the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Samson Ayokunle, on Friday. A […]

Fulani herdsmen not occupying 12 LGAs in Benue – Ortom’s aide

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.