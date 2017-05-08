Pages Navigation Menu

Fulani herdsmen storm Tse-Akaa village in Benue, kill three

Posted on May 8, 2017

Three persons have been confirmed killed by herdsmen in Tse-Akaa village, Ugondo Mbamar District of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. The incident occurred just days after the State House of Assembly passed into law, prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock. Trouble stared 2:00p.m on Sunday when herdsmen, moving their cattle away […]

