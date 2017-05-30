Fulani herdsmen vow to resist Benue Anti-Grazing Bill

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association has faulted the recently passed Anti-Open Grazing Law in Benue State, describing it as obnoxious and a recipe for anarchy. The National President of the organisation, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo and the National Secretary Engineer Saleh Alhassan made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja at a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

