Full doping control at 5th Okpekpe road race – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Full doping control at 5th Okpekpe road race
Vanguard
Organisers of the fifth Okpekpe international 10km road race say there will be full doping control during the race scheduled to hold in a fortnight at Okpekpe, Edo state. Athletes at the Okpepe Road race. Spokesman for the race Dare Esan reveals that …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!